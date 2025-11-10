Trump recommends $10K bonus for ‘GREAT PATRIOT’ air traffic controllers who have worked without pay during govt. shutdown

A United Airlines plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) on November 07, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:45 AM – Monday, November 10, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that he will be recommending a $10,000 bonus to “GREAT PATRIOT” air traffic controllers who continued to work through the government shutdown, while expressing disdain for those who “didn’t step up” and took time off.

However, Trump cannot unilaterally grant or authorize such bonuses. Under Article I, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution, all federal spending — including employee pay and incentives — must be appropriated by Congress.

Federal pay scales, including for FAA employees, are governed by statutes like Title 5 of the U.S. Code and collective bargaining agreements, not executive discretion. The president can propose or advocate for bonuses, but implementation requires congressional approval and, in this case, likely involvement from the FAA or the Department of Transportation to administer it.

“All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially ‘docked.’ For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn’t take ANY TIME OFF for the ‘Democrat Shutdown Hoax,’ I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country,” Trump wrote in a Monday Truth Social post.

Trump’s announcement comes as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed that major airports across the United States were being forced to reduce air traffic — due to the shortage of air traffic controllers — which was exacerbated by the ongoing government shutdown.

The shutdown has already led to thousands of flight cancellations, fueling concerns that many Americans will be unable to visit their families this holiday season.

President Trump insisted that air traffic controllers should have continued working without pay to help the United States endure what he referred to as the “FAKE DEMOCRAT ATTACK” — in relation to the government shutdown.

“For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU. You didn’t step up to help the U.S.A. against the FAKE DEMOCRAT ATTACK that was only meant to hurt our Country. You will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record.” “If you want to leave service in the near future, please do not hesitate to do so, with NO payment or severance of any kind! You will be quickly replaced by true Patriots, who will do a better job on the Brand New State of the Art Equipment, the best in the World, that we are in the process of ordering,” Trump continued. “The last ‘Administration’ wasted Billions of Dollars trying to fix antiquated ‘junk.’ They had no idea what they were doing! Again, to our great American Patriots, GOD BLESS YOU – I won’t be able to send your money fast enough! To all others, REPORT TO WORK IMMEDIATELY. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he added.

Trump’s post also comes as the Senate recently took a major step toward reopening the government after advancing a stopgap spending bill that would fund it through January 30th. However, the bill still has to pass in the House before moving to President Trump’s desk for a final signature.

