Trump: Recent jobs report was ‘Rigged’ by Biden-era appointee

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:38 AM – Monday, August 4, 2025

President Donald Trump defended the recent firing of the former Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) commissioner on Monday, labeling her recent jobs report findings “a scam” and one of “the biggest miscalculations in over 50 years.”

President Trump ordered the firing of Commissioner Erika L. McEntarfer — who was appointed by former Democrat President Joe Biden — on Friday after she issued a report that showed employment growth was weaker than expected.

“I was just informed that our Country’s ‘Job Numbers’ are being produced by a Biden appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala’s chances of Victory,” Trump wrote in a Friday Truth Social post. Advertisement “This is the same Bureau of Labor Statistics that overstate the Jobs Growth in March 2024 by approximately 818,000 and, then again, right before the 2024 Presidential Election, in August and September, by 112,000,” Trump continued. On Sunday, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett supported Trump’s decision during a segment on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” stating: “If I was running the BLS, and I had a number that was a huge, politically important revision … then I would have a really long report explaining what happened, and we didn’t get that.”

Hassett noted that he has “never seen revisions like that.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s former BLS commissioner, William Beach, argued that McEntarfer’s revisions represented McEntarfer “trying to do a better job, getting more information.”

Beach also claimed that McEntarfer couldn’t have manipulated the job numbers, arguing that “by the time the commissioner sees the numbers, they’re all prepared. They’re locked into the computer system.”

Nonetheless, President Trump followed up his announcement of McEntarfer’s firing in a Monday morning Truth Social post, maintaining that her job figures were “RIGGED.”

“Last weeks Job’s Report was RIGGED, just like the numbers prior to the Presidential Election were Rigged. That’s why, in both cases, there was massive, record setting revisions, in favor of the Radical Left Democrats. Those big adjustments were made to cover up, and level out, the FAKE political numbers that were CONCOCTED in order to make a great Republican Success look less stellar!!! I will pick an exceptional replacement. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAGA!”

McEntarfer’s revisions in May and June reportedly contained 258,000 fewer jobs than previously reported, according to Hassett.

The bureau has yet to provide any detailed insight as to why the numbers were revised, only adding that “monthly revisions result from additional reports received from businesses and government agencies since the last published estimates and from the recalculation of seasonal factors.”

