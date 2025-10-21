Trump receives Richard Nixon Foundation’s ‘Architect of Peace’ award during WH ceremony

(Photos via: official White House X account)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:06 PM – Tuesday, October 21, 2025

President Donald Trump was honored on Tuesday with the Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace Award during a private ceremony at the White House. He is the first sitting U.S. president to receive the honor.

The award, established in 1995, recognizes individuals “who embody President Nixon’s lifelong goal of shaping a more peaceful world.”

The ceremony took place in the Oval Office and included notable attendees such as members of the Nixon family, including Tricia Nixon Cox, the 37th president’s daughter, as well as former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.

During a grand White House ceremony, President Trump proudly unveiled a portrait of President Nixon on the newly-established Wall of Presidents, a display celebrating America’s leadership.

The portrait, meticulously crafted, symbolizes the enduring strength and resilience of their shared vision for a prosperous United States, White House aides noted.

Trump is the first U.S. president to receive the award while still in office, and he is the third U.S. president overall to receive the prestigious honor.

In his remarks, President Trump emphasized his administration’s foreign policy achievements, highlighting his role in brokering peace agreements abroad, and specifically referencing the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas as a testament to his continued efforts to foster diplomacy and conflict resolution on the global stage.

According to the foundation, recipients are selected based on their contributions to international diplomacy, conflict resolution, and global stability.

“The greatest honor history can bestow is the title of peacemaker.” — Richard Nixon, First Inaugural Address, 1969

