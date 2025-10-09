Trump receives international praise for his role in brokering Gaza peace deal: ‘Nobel Prize to Trump!’

U.S. President Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

8:14 AM – Thursday, October 9, 2025

President Donald Trump received international praise for his critical role in brokering a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, with some suggesting that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer issued a statement, thanking President Trump and regional partners while insisting that both Israel and Hamas must remain committed to the peace proposal.

“I welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza. This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years,” Starmer wrote on Wednesday.

“This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza. We call on all parties to meet the commitment they have made, to end the war, and to build the foundations for a just and lasting end to the conflict and a sustainable path to a long-term peace,” he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron also issued a statement, wishing “Great hope for the hostages and their families, for the Palestinians in Gaza, and for the entire region.”

“I welcome the agreement reached overnight for the release of the hostages and the ceasefire in Gaza, and I commend the efforts of President [Donald Trump], as well as the Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators who helped make it happen,” he wrote in a Thursday X post.

“I call on all parties to strictly uphold its terms. This agreement must mark the end of the war and the beginning of a political solution based on the two-state solution. France stands ready to contribute to this goal. We will discuss it this afternoon in Paris with our international partners.”

European Union Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also issued similar statements.

Meanwhile, the family members of Israeli hostages held in Gaza called President Trump on the phone to thank him for his efforts.

In the video released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, family members were with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Wednesday night, when he decided to call the president.

After Lutnick informed the family members that the president was on the phone, several people yelled, “Thank you!”

One individual could be heard saying, “You did it!” while another added, “This is amazing!”

“Mr. President, we believe in you. We know you’ve done so much for us … Since you became the president. Even before that. And we trust you fulfilled the mission until every hostage, every 48 of the hostages, are home,” one of the family members stated.

“God bless you, Mr. President. God bless America,” another added.

After the peace deal was announced, Israelis in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square cheered and danced while chanting, “Nobel Prize to Trump!”

Eric Trump, the president’s son, issued an X post on Wednesday evening, writing, “Retweet if you believe [President Donald Trump] deserves the Nobel Peace Prize,” which received 32,000 reposts.

Lutnick issued a similar post, announcing: “Undoubtedly, President Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize.”

The president announced that both sides had agreed to the first phase of his peace proposal on Wednesday evening, noting that the agreement “means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

