Trump receives attorney fees from Stormy Daniels

UPDATED 5:19 PM – Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Porn star Stormy Daniels has paid former President Donald Trump nearly $122,000 in legal costs on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the 45th president’s son Eric Trump tweeted the news.

Trump attorney Harmeet Dhillon of the Dhillon Law Group shared a copy of the order.

The award came hours after Trump entered a not-guilty plea after being charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

The former president appeared before Judge Juan Merchan in criminal court in Manhattan for his alleged role in hush money payments toward the end of his 2016 presidential campaign.

It outlined three individuals who received hush money payments which included adult film star Stormy Daniels, Playboy model Karen McDougal and a former Trump Tower doorman.

