Trump Receives American Defender of Zion Award at Mar-a-Lago

UPDATED 12:48 PM PT – Thursday, November 3, 2022

On November 1st, Jexit become the world’s first Jewish organization to present a U.S. President, Donald Trump, with the American Defender of Zion Award.

President Trump accepted the award at Mar-a-Lago. Jexit acknowledged that President Trump has done more than any other U.S. President for the State of Israel and for the Jewish people. During his presidency, Trump moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, recognized Israeli sovereignty of the Golan Heights and brokered the Abraham Accords.

“I have a great love for the Jewish people, and for the state of Israel, always have and always will,” President Trump said during his acceptance speech. “When I was president, the world knew I would stand by Israel,” Trump added.

President Trump accepted the award in front of 120 attendees. Jexit members say they recognize the unquestioned relationship between the United States and Israel and together the two nations are stronger.