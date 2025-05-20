Trump questions if Biden’s staff was responsible for enacting ‘open border policy’ via autopen, announces investigation

(L) President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry campus on April 23, 2024, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) / (R) US President Donald Trump speaks to the press. (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:42 AM – Tuesday, May 20, 2025

President Donald Trump vowed to investigate former President Joe Biden’s use of the autopen to sign executive orders, specifically noting his administration’s loose “open border” policy.

“Biden – look, it’s a very sad thing what happened, but we’re going to start looking into this whole thing with who signed this legislation. Who signed legislation opening our border? I don’t think he knew. I said, ‘There’s nobody that can want an open border. Nobody,’” Trump stated on Tuesday.

“And now I found out that it wasn’t him. He auto penned it,” the president continued. “This is a very serious thing.” Advertisement

“We had a president that didn’t sign anything. He auto penned almost anything. He opened the borders of the United States of America.”

President Trump previously pondered whether Biden’s pardons in January should still be considered “void” due to Biden’s mental decline. He also questioned if Biden staffers issued orders and pardons on his behalf.

“Whoever had control of the ‘AUTOPEN’ is looking to be a bigger and bigger scandal by the moment,” Trump recently wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump suggested that the autopen was utilized by “radical left lunatics that were running the country” who were “disappointed in getting him, because they wanted Bernie Sanders.”

“And then after about two weeks, they said, ‘Wait a minute, this is a gift. He’ll do anything. We’re going to use the auto pen,’ and they use the auto pen and everything,” Trump added. “We are going to go into very much … remember what I said, the autopen, this government was illegally run for four years.”

The autopen replicates a handwritten signature, allowing for the automatic signature of a document without the author of the signature present.

Meanwhile, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) revealed last Friday that his committee is now investigating Biden’s autopen usage, while claiming to have “identified the staffer” who utilized the autopen.

“Our newest investigation at Oversight Committee is we’re investigating the autopen, and I think we’ve identified the staffer,” Comer stated.

“If what we think is going to play out on the autopen [investigation], it’s going to create a strong case on the pardons,” he added. “We are just trying to figure out who gave the orders, if anybody gave the orders.”

