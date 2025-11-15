Trump pulls MTG endorsement, calls her ‘wacky,’ a ‘ranting lunatic’

(Background) U.S. President Donald Trump kisses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (L) U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on September 3, 2025. (Photo by BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during an event about in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 6, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

12:29 PM – Saturday, November 15, 2025

President Donald Trump has withdrawn his support and endorsement of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump wrote: “I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” going on to explain that despite his many successes in office, he sees the Georgia representative as a complainer.

“Despite my creating Record Achievements for our country, including a 6total and complete victory on the shutdown, closed borders, low taxes, no men in women’s sports or transgender for everyone, ending DEI, stopping biden’s record setting inflation, biggest regulation cuts in history, stopping EIGHT WARS, rebuilding our military, being RESPECTED by every country in the world (as opposed to being the laughingstock that we were just 12 months ago!), having trillions of dollars (record setting!) INVESTED in the U.S.A., and having created the “HOTTEST” country anywhere in the world from being a DEAD country just 12 months ago (and so much more!), all I see “Wacky” Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” Trump stated.

The president believes the rift between himself and Greene stemmed from when he sent her a poll suggesting she should not run for senator or governor of Georgia due to her 12% approval rating. He also said that she told many people she was upset about him not returning her phone calls.

“With 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day,” Trump wrote in seeming exasperation. Advertisement He continued, “I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors.”

Trump referenced Greene’s appearance on ABC’s “The View” on election day this month, which met mixed reactions online.

Greene responded to Trump’s comments on Friday, saying, “President Trump just attacked me and lied about me,” and insisting she did not call him on the phone.

“I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him,” she wrote on her X account. “But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people.” “I remain the same today as I’ve always been and I will continue to pray this administration will be successful because the American people desperately deserve what they voted for,” the congresswoman added. “For me, I remain America First and America Only!!!”

On Saturday, Trump posted another statement doubling down on his previous comments.

“Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was,” he said.

