Trump praises rapper Ye amid far-left attacks

Donald Trump and Kanye West hug at the Oval Office in 2018.GETTY IMAGES

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:52 PM PT – Tuesday, October 18, 2022

45th President Donald Trump is defending rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, amid far-left attacks.

In a recent interview, Trump praised Ye for supporting American patriots and the MAGA movement. He said that the rapper has faced a lot of criticism for his political views. The 45th President made it known that he is not familiar with Ye’s recent statements that sparked fury among the far-left mob.

“I’ve always got along with him,” Trump said. “I liked him. I’ve always gotten along with him so I don’t really know what statements he made. Sometimes he’ll make a statement and a lot of people think worse than he means it to be.”

Trump went on to say that he has a strong personal relationship with Ye.

“Well, I haven’t really seen the statements. I did watch the Tucker Carlson interview and he was really nice to me beyond anybody. He was great to me and he was great really, to the MAGA movement which was very impressive,” Trump said. “I think that you know. I was, I was certainly very, you know, what I’m talking about. He was really high on a guy named Donald Trump.”

Trump also admitted that Ye may be making controversial statements, but he does not believe that Ye means anything bad by it.