Trump praises Dan Patrick for role in Texas GOP’s approved congressional map

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:30 PM – Saturday, August 23, 2025

President Donald Trump celebrated Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick for his role in the completion of Texas’s new congressional map.

On Saturday, the Texas Senate sent its redistricted map with its final approval to Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas), who promised to sign it “swiftly.” On the same day, Trump expressed his glowing support for their redistricting efforts to Truth Social, mentioning Patrick (R-Texas) specifically.

“Dan Patrick is a terrific and powerful Lieutenant Governor for the Great State of Texas, a place I truly love,” Trump’s lengthy post began. Advertisement

Trump’s overall plan is to secure “100 more seats” in the House for the Republicans, while also eliminating mail-in voting, which he called in another Truth Social post on Wednesday “a total fraud that has no bounds.”

“Dan’s leadership was pivotal in the passage of the new, fair, and much improved, Congressional Map, that will give the wonderful people of Texas the tremendous opportunity to elect 5 new MAGA Republicans in the 2026 Midterm Elections — A HUGE VICTORY for our America First Agenda,” the president continued. “A True Friend to MAGA from the very beginning, Dan Patrick has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

