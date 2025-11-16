Trump poised to push Saudi crown prince to sign Abraham Accords in upcoming White House meeting

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – MAY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a “coffee ceremony” at the Saudi Royal Court on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:31 AM – Sunday, November 16, 2025

President Donald Trump is expected to host Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House this week amid the ongoing effort to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

President Trump has continued to push for the expansion of the Abraham Accords, which were previously established in 2020, aimed at normalizing ties between Israel and the surrounding Arab nations.

“The Abraham Accords will be a part we’re going to be discussing,” Trump stated on Friday. “I hope that Saudi Arabia will be going into the Abraham Accords very shortly.”

Salman’s White House visit is expected to include a welcome ceremony and a formal dinner, according to a CNN report citing sources familiar with the visit.

"We're more than meeting," Trump noted on Friday. "We're honoring Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince."

Despite Trump’s optimism, Saudi Arabia has tied any normalization with Israel to the creation of a Palestinian state—a condition Israel still opposes.

The Trump-led 20-point ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas may push Saudi Arabia closer to normalizing ties with Israel, as the agreement loosely alludes to a potential pathway to Palestinian statehood.

A U.S. official told the Associated Press that the most realistic outcome of the meeting may be the crown prince affirming that Trump’s peace proposal is the basis for a sovereign Palestinian state and publicly agreeing to consider joining the Abraham Accords.

“Trump showing openness and even support for a Palestinian state could go a long way in his hopes of inching [Mohammed bin Salman] toward normalization,” stated John Hannah, a former national security advisor under former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Although the fragile ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas continues to hold, Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank has caused concern in the region, prompting U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to express concern that the violence could “undermine what we’re doing in Gaza.”

“As long as the scenes on Saudi television continue to be scenes of devastation and misery in Gaza, I think it’s going to be very hard for [Mohammed bin Salman] to move in this direction,” added Foundation for Defense of Democracies executive director Jonathan Schanzer. “That said, I also believe that there are things that the Saudis can do, as they’ve done in the past, to advance the process of normalization across the region.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that Israel’s opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state has “not changed one bit.”

Netanyahu added that Israel is not persuaded by external pressure, noting, “I do not need affirmations, tweets, or lectures from anyone.”

Trump’s meeting with Salman is also expected to include discussions on a defense deal under which Saudi Arabia hopes to purchase F-35 stealth fighter jets.

“They wanna buy a lot of jets,” Trump stated. “I’m looking at that. They’ve asked me to look at it. They want to buy a lot of ‘35’ – but they want to buy actually more than that, fighter jets.”

