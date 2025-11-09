Trump pledges $2K per American from tariff revenue amid SCOTUS review

BOZEMAN, MONTANA – AUGUST 09: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward the stage to speak at a rally at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University on August 9, 2024 in Bozeman, Montana. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:33 AM – Sunday, November 9, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that Americans can expect a $2K payment from the collected tariff revenue while calling those who oppose tariffs, “FOOLS!”

President Trump’s Sunday Truth Social announcement comes as the Supreme Court is considering the legality of the tariffs.

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER. We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion,” Trump wrote.

“Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” the president added.

Any such payment would likely need congressional approval before the dividends could be issued.

According to the Treasury Department, revenue from President Trump’s tariffs amounted to $215.2 billion in fiscal year 2025, which ended on September 30th.

The Supreme Court heard arguments earlier this week on whether the president’s tariffs were legally enacted through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The justices appeared skeptical of the president’s authority to impose the tariffs, expressing concerns that the levies were introduced as a revenue-raising measure rather than a pathway to addressing an economic emergency caused by trade imbalance.

It is currently unclear when the Supreme Court will issue a ruling on the matter. However, President Trump recently stated that his administration will “have to develop a game two plan.”

Even if the tariffs are struck down in the Supreme Court, the president is expected to explore other avenues to continue his tariff policies.

“We would expect the administration to use other authorities to impose substantially similar tariffs,” Goldman Sachs economists told CNN earlier this week. “Large trading partners would likely see little change.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!