Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts in Manhattan courtroom

Former US president Donald Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. (Photo by SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 12:13 PM – Tuesday, April 4, 2023

45th President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to the 34-count Manhattan grand jury indictment.

Trump pleaded not guilty to dozens of counts of falsifying business records, and conspiracy for his alleged role in the hush money payment to two women, former playboy model Karen McDougal, and adult actress Stormy Daniels.

Both women have claimed to have had affairs with the former president, however, he has denied all allegations and maintained his innocence, calling the Manhattan district attorney’s indictment a “witch hunt.”

The indictment, which was the first one to ever be issued against a U.S. president, was unsealed in the proceedings which were presided over by Judge Juan Merchan.

This is a developing story.