Trump: Phone call with Putin ‘Didn’t make any progress’ towards Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:14 AM – Friday, July 4, 2025

President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin made no progress towards a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukraine war, indicating that Putin is not looking for an immediate resolution to the conflict.

“We had a call. It was a pretty long call. We talked about a lot of things, including Iran, and we also talked about, as you know, the war with Ukraine. And I’m not happy about that, I’m not happy,” Trump stated.

“No, I didn’t make any progress with him today at all,” he continued. “I’m just saying I don’t think he’s looking to stop, and that’s too bad.” Advertisement

Meanwhile, Russian diplomat Yuri Ushakov also provided a recap of the call between the two world leaders, stating: “Vladimir Putin, for his part, noted that we continue to seek a political and negotiated solution to the conflict.”

“Our president also said that Russia will achieve the goals it has set: that is the elimination of the well-known root causes that led to the current state of affairs, to the current acute confrontation, and Russia will not back down from these goals,” Ushakov added.

The full scale Russian invasion into Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. Russia has continued to justify the invasion by arguing that Ukraine’s intent to join the NATO alliance posed an existential threat to Russia.

Trump’s call with Putin follows after the United States has begun halting certain arms shipments to Ukraine.

On Thursday, President Trump clarified that while the U.S. has not halted all weapons shipments, it has reduced them compared to the Biden administration, citing concerns about the impact on America’s weapons stockpile.

“We’re giving weapons, but we’ve given so many weapons. But we are giving weapons,” Trump stated.

“And we’re working with them and trying to help them, but we haven’t [completely stopped.] You know, Biden emptied out our whole country giving them weapons, and we have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves,” Trump added.

The pause in weapons shipments prompted Ukrainian leaders to call on the U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to urge the importance of military aid for Ukraine.

One of the weapons recently cut from deliveries is the Patriot defense missiles which Ukraine utilizes to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles, according to Reuters.

Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he intends on speaking with President Trump in the coming days about the pause in weapons shipments.

“I hope that maybe tomorrow, or close days, these days, I will speak about it with President Trump,” he stated.

Since the full-scale invasion in 2022, the United States has provided Ukraine with roughly $175 billion in aid, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

