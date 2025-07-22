Trump: Philippines to pay 19% tariff

US President Donald Trump meets with Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:37 PM – Tuesday, July 22, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that he has sealed a new trade deal with the Philippines following a meeting with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr.

On Tuesday, Trump posted on Truth Social following their White House meeting, announcing that the Philippines will pay a 19% tariff rate following the conclusion of a trade deal with the United States.

“It was a beautiful visit, and we concluded our Trade Deal, whereby The Philippines is going OPEN MARKET with the United States, and ZERO Tariffs. The Philippines will pay a 19% Tariff,” Trump wrote. Advertisement “In addition, we will work together militarily,” Trump added, noting that Marcos is a “highly respected” leader and a “very good” and “tough negotiator.”

The administration has already reached preliminary trade agreements with the United Kingdom, China, and Vietnam, and unveiled a “roadmap” for trade negotiations with India. The administration is hoping to announce dozens more before an August 1st deadline.

Marcos stated that the Philippines’ closest ally is the United States. However, he said that Manila would leave the door open for other diplomatic relationships.

“We are trying to form coalitions and multilateral relations” with countries that share their values, Marcos told reporters.

The tension has spilled over into increased territorial disputes in the South China Sea after Marcos doubled down on having close relations with the U.S. during his term.

“I don’t mind if he gets along with China, because we’re getting along with China very well,” Trump reassured Marcos. “We have a very good relationship.” “In fact, the magnets, which is a little complex piece of material, but the magnets are coming out, you know very well,” Trump said of the U.S.-China trade deal that opened up Beijing’s market of rare-earth materials. “They’re sending them in record numbers,” the U.S. president added. “We’re getting along with China very well. And I don’t mind if the president deals with China, you know, because I think he has to do what’s right for his country.” “I’ve always said, you know, make the Philippines great again. Do whatever you need to do, but [if] you’re dealing with China, it wouldn’t bother me at all,” he said.

The president went on to say that he will be visiting China in the “not too distant future” to meet with President Xi Jinping.

