Trump pays tribute to Hulk Hogan and his family following wrestling icon’s death: ‘Hogan was MAGA all the way’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:37 PM – Thursday, July 24, 2025

President Donald Trump paid tribute to former WWE wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, following his tragic passing on Thursday.

“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster.’ Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week,” Trump wrote in a Thursday Truth Social post. “He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!” Trump continued. Advertisement

President Trump referenced Hogan’s appearance at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July to campaign on Trump’s behalf.

“What happened last week when they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next president of the United States? Enough was enough!” Hogan shouted while ripping his shirt in half. “And I said, let Trump-o-mania run wild, brother! Let Trump-o-mania rule again! Let Trump-o-main make America great again!” he added.

Hogan reportedly died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning at his Clearwater, Florida, home.

Hogan also spoke in October at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in Manhattan, stating: “Usually when I’m in Madison Square Garden, I’m body-slamming giants, I’m winning world heavyweight titles, and I’m cracking people over the head with chairs,” Hogan declared. “I don’t see no stinkin’ Nazis in here. I don’t see no stinkin’ domestic terrorists in here. The only thing I see here are a bunch of hard-working men and women that are real Americans, brother,” he added.

Additionally, Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, also shared a social media post in relation to the MAGA wrestling star — attaching a photo of himself and Hogan.

“R.I.P to a legend. HULK HOGAN,” Trump jr. wrote in an X post on Thursday, accompanied by American flag emojis.

