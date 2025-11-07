Trump pardons MLB legend Darryl Strawberry over tax evasion charge: ‘Mr. Strawberry found faith’

FLUSHING, NY – OCTOBER 27: Right fielder Darryl Strawberry #18 of the New York Mets swings during game 7 of the 1986 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Shea Stadium on October 27, 1986 in Flushing, New York. The Mets won the series 4-3. (T.G. Higgins/Getty Images)

2:35 PM – Friday, November 7, 2025

President Donald Trump has pardoned Major League Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry in relation to his 1995 federal tax evasion case.

Strawberry, an eight-time All-Star, was a prominent player for the New York Mets during the 1980s and 1990s. During his 17-year career with the Mets, Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants, Strawberry notched 1,000 runs, along with 335 home runs.

The White House issued a statement to Fox News, announcing that “President Trump has approved a pardon for Darryl Strawberry, three-time World Series champion and eight-time LMB All-Star.”

“Mr. Strawberry served time and paid back taxes after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion. Following his career, Mr. Strawberry found faith in Christianity and has been sober for over a decade – he has become active in ministry and started a recovery center which he still operates today.”

Strawberry won the World Series with the Mets in 1986, prior to winning the 1996 and 1999 World Series with the Yankees. However, at the time, he also struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, leading to three suspensions from the MLB.

In 1999, Strawberry was arrested while playing for the New York Yankees after being arrested for soliciting sex from an undercover police officer posing as a prostitute, leading to a 14-day suspension. Strawberry was also suspended during the 1995 and 2000 seasons after testing positive for cocaine, and he faced tax evasion charges after the 1994 season.

The tax evasion conviction was the offense for which President Donald Trump granted the pardon.

Since then, the former Mets star has fortunately turned his life around, going on to meet his current wife at a drug recovery convention and finding hope through his Christian faith.

“At 4:37 pm yesterday, I was home caring for my wife as she recovered from surgery when my phone kept ringing relentlessly. Half asleep, I glanced over and saw a call from Washington, D.C. Curious, I answered, and to my amazement, the lady on the line said, ‘Darryl Strawberry, you have a call from the President of the United States, Donald Trump,’” Strawberry wrote in a social media post. “I put it on speakerphone with my wife nearby, and President Trump spoke warmly about my baseball days in NYC, praising me as one of the greatest players of the ‘80s and celebrating the Mets. Then, he told me he was granting me a full pardon from my past. My wife captured the moment on video, and I was overwhelmed with gratitude–thanking God for setting me free from my past, helping me become a better man, husband, and father. This experience has deepened my faith and commitment to working for His kingdom as a true follower of Jesus Christ,” he added.

