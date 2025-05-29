Trump pardons former GOP Rep. Michael Grimm

New York Rep. Michael Grimm (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn) fills out his ballot at a voting station on November 4, 2014 in the Staten Island borough of New York City. Grimm is facing a 20-count federal indictment relating to alleged illegal fundraising. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:28 AM – Thursday, May 29, 2025

President Donald Trump has pardoned former GOP Representative Michael Grimm.

On Tuesday, Trump signed off on a full pardon for Grimm, who was convicted in November 2014 of tax fraud and related charges stemming from his ownership of a Manhattan restaurant before joining Congress.

Prosecutors had stated that Grimm did not disclose wages and revenue to the government and filed false tax documents.

They went on to allege that the former representative had employed unauthorized workers and paid them “off the books” in cash, took deliberate steps to obstruct the federal and state governments from collecting taxes he owed. He also cheated the state of New York out of workers’ compensation insurance premiums, caused numerous false businesses and personal tax returns to be filed over several years, and lied under oath to cover up his crimes.

In 2014, Grimm won re-election in New York in spite of his indictment. However, he pleaded guilty a month later to one court of tax fraud and resigned from congress in January of 2015, serving eight months in prison.

In May of 2016, Grimm was released from prison after serving approximately six months.

Grimm’s pardon was one of 17 pardons that the president issued on Wednesday.

