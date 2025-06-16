Trump Org. unveils the new ‘Trump Mobile’ phone plan and $499 smartphone

(Background) GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images. / (L) Donald Trump Jr. speaks to media. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) / (L-Top) The official Trump Organization logo.

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:55 PM – Monday, June 16, 2025

The Trump Organization unveiled the brand-new “Trump Mobile” cell phone on Monday – which provides a new mobile phone plan, along with a $499 smartphone that is set to launch later this year.

The Trump Mobile subscription will offer 5G service through “all three major cellular carriers” while also offering: unlimited talk, text, and data, complete device protection, 24/7 roadside assistance through Drive America, virtual medical care, mental health support, easy ordering and delivery for prescription medications, and free international calling to more than 100 countries including a focus on nations with American military bases.

The website lists its “flagship The 47 Plan” for $47.45 per month.

The announcement was delivered by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the two oldest sons of the GOP president, from Trump Tower in New York City.

“I’m incredibly excited to step into this new digital space, hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that’s affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on. We’re especially proud to offer free long-distance calling to our military members and their families – because those serving overseas should always be able to stay connected to the people they love back home,” Eric Trump stated.

“Trump Mobile is going to change the game, we’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service. Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve,” Donald Trump Jr. added.

The subscription service seemingly runs as a mobile virtual network operator, which purchases network capacity from major U.S. cellular carriers, such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

The company also announced the “T1” smartphone, a “sleek, gold smartphone” that is “designed and built in the United States.”

President Donald Trump’s sons have taken the lead on the family business, the Trump Organization, during their father’s time in the White House — in order to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Users are now able to switch their phone plan to Trump Mobile, and the “T1” smartphone is set to be released in August, according to the Trump Organization announcement.

However, it is currently unknown as to which U.S. company is going to develop a smartphone at the $499 price point, as the announcement provided the caveat that “Trump Mobile, its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump organization or any of their respective affiliates or principles.”

