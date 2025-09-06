Trump orders removal of protest tent near WH

An activist sits at a protest site in Lafayette Park across from the White House, January 26, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

1:50 PM – Saturday, September 6, 2025

President Donald Trump has ordered that the long-standing blue tent in front of the White House be taken down.

Trump pledged to remove homeless encampments in Washington by the United States’ 250th Independence Day next year.

A reporter informed him in the Oval Office on Friday of the tent, which represents an ongoing protest, describing it as an “eyesore” supported by the “radical left.” The reporter explained that it had “morphed” from its original intent into something “anti-America,” and expressed concern that it could pose a threat to national security.

“I didn’t know that,” Trump said, immediately turning to his staff. “Take it down. Take it down today, right now.” “We’re going to look into it right now. We have removed over 50 tent sites, not 50 tents, hundreds and hundreds, maybe 1,000, … but 50 sites,” he continued.

The blue tent, known as the peace vigil, in Lafayette Park is regarded widely as the longest continuous act of political protest in U.S. history.

Activist William Thomas erected the structure in 1981, facing the North Lawn of the White House, where dignitaries and world leaders arrive for meetings. Thomas remained at the vigil calling for an end to global conflict and nuclear disarmament until he died in 2016. The demonstration needs to be staffed constantly to maintain its spot across Pennsylvania Avenue.

Philipos Melaku-Bello took over the structure with a group of rotating volunteers.

The tent is covered with flags and banners that read, “War is not the answer,” “Ban all nuclear weapons or have a nice doomsday,” and “Live by the bomb, die by the bomb.”

Representative Van Drew (R-N.J.) has advocated for the encampment to be broken down swiftly.

“Let me be clear: Nothing in the Constitution guarantees the right to erect permanent structures and occupy public land day after day, year after year, in a manner that creates public safety hazards, degrades the appearance of one of our most iconic parks, and burdens both the District and the National Park Service,” Van Drew wrote to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. “No group should be above the law, and the continued allowance of this permanent occupation sends the wrong message to law-abiding Americans,” he said. “This isn’t about stopping protest. It’s about upholding the rule of law, preserving one of America’s most iconic public spaces, and ending a double standard that’s made a mockery of both,” he added.

