Trump Orders Federal Agencies To Reopen Alcatraz To House America’s ‘Most Dangerous Criminals’

An aerial view shows Alcatraz island in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California on May 16, 2024. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:53 AM – Monday, May 5, 2025

President Donald Trump has directed multiple federal agencies to rebuild and reopen Alcatraz, the notorious federal penitentiary off the coast of San Francisco, California, which was closed down in 1963.

Alcatraz Island is currently a popular tourist destination operated by the U.S. National Park Service. It draws over 1.5 million visitors per year, who come to explore its rich history. Reopening it as a prison would require Congressional approval to change its designation and use, as well as environmental reviews and historical preservation approvals, since it is considered a protected historic site.

Additionally, for context, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) system is currently grappling with overcrowding and understaffing, as former President Joe Biden’s loose “catch and release” criminal and illegal immigration policies are no longer in effect. The BOP also faces rising operational costs due to aging infrastructure.

President Trump expressed that the facility could be utilized for housing the “most dangerous criminals,” in a Sunday Truth Social post.

“REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ! For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s directive seemingly ordered the Bureau of Prisons, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security, to “house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders.”

“No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets,” Trump added. “We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally. The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Alcatraz, which is dubbed “The Rock,” is located on an isolated 22-acre island and was originally opened in 1934 to house some of the most violent offenders in America. Alcatraz housed several well-known criminals, such as Italian gangster Al Capone, George “Machine-Gun” Kelly, and “Public Enemy No. 1” Alvin Karpis.

The now-shuttered penitentiary is over a mile away from the shore, deeming it essentially “escape proof.” However, there has been multiple escape attempts in the past, with the most notorious being on June 11, 1962, by Frank Morris, and John and Clarence Anglin. Frank Morris was the primary mastermind and planner, with John and Clarence Anglin being the primary participants. They were aided by Allen West.

Nonetheless, their bodies were never discovered, and the FBI concluded that the three individuals “drowned on their way” to shore.

The island closed in 1963 due to the high cost of operations.

