Trump orders declassification of files on Amelia Earhart’s disappearance

Amelia Earhart stands June 14, 1928 in front of her bi-plane called “Friendship” in Newfoundland. (Photo by Getty Images)

President Donald Trump announced that he is ordering the declassification and release of all U.S. government records related to Amelia Earhart’s disappearance. She vanished after attempting to complete a flight around the world in 1937.

Earhart was a prominent American aviation pioneer, breaking numerous records on her way to becoming the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 1932.

However, in 1937, Earhart disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while attempting to become the first woman to fly around the world, which sadly resulted in her disappearance, alongside navigator Fred Noonan, near Howland Island in the Pacific Ocean.

The lack of evidence and information surrounding Earhart’s disappearance has led to widespread speculation and conspiracy theories, prompting President Trump to announce the declassification of documents on the matter.

“I have been asked by many people about the life and times of Amelia Earhart, such an interesting story, and would I consider declassifying and releasing everything about her, in particular, her last fatal flight!” Trump wrote. Advertisement “She was an Aviation Pioneer, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and achieved many other Aviation ‘firsts.’ She disappeared in the South Pacific while trying to become the first woman to fly around the World. Amelia made it almost three quarters around the World before she suddenly, and without notice, vanished, never to be seen again,” he continued. “Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions. I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the president added.

The official narrative stated that Earhart and Noonan likely ran out of fuel and thus crashed into the Pacific Ocean — near Howland Island.

Earhart’s last documented communication was with the U.S. Coast Guard Itasca, stationed near Howland, to assist with navigation. While speaking with the Coast Guard, Earhart revealed that her plane was low on fuel and that she was struggling to locate the island.

Despite extensive search efforts by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, the aircraft, Earhart, and Noonan were never found.

