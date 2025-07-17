Trump orders Bondi to release Epstein grand jury testimony

US President Donald Trump and US Attorney General Pam Bondi (L) arrive to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on March 14, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

9:38 PM – Thursday, July 17, 2024

President Donald Trump is listening to the public demand on the Epstein files.

On Thursday, Trump took to Truth Social calling on Attorney General Pam Bondi to release any relevant Epstein grand jury testimony — pending court approval.

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!” Trump wrote in his post. Advertisement

Bondi responded to his request by saying she’s prepared to move the court to unseal the jury transcripts on Friday.

This follows a recent Wall Street Journal article — which published an alleged letter from President Trump to Jeffrey Epstein. The story claimed that Trump had drawn a picture of a woman’s breasts and signed it with a birthday message to the late disgraced mogul. According to the report, the letter included the message: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Soon after the article was published, Trump announced that the letter is fake and that he will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Murdoch.

“The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein. These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

