Trump on Routh verdict: ‘Justice was served’

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

1:06 PM – Tuesday, September 23, 2025

President Donald Trump reacted to Tuesday’s guilty verdict handed down to Ryan Routh, the 59-year-old man who attempted to take his life last September.

Routh had attempted to kill the then-presidential candidate on September 15, 2024, while Trump was playing golf at his Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and the entire DOJ team on the conviction, in Florida, of the person who attempted an assassination on my life. The trial was meticulously handled, and I would like to thank the Judge and Jury for their time, professionalism, and patience. This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him. I would also like to thank the Secret Service, Department of Florida Law Enforcement, and the wonderful person who spotted him running from the site of the crime, and acted by following him, and getting all information on car type and license plate to the Sheriff’s Office, IMMEDIATELY, which led to his arrest and conviction. What incredible instinct and foresight this person had — A very big moment for JUSTICE IN AMERICA!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Advertisement

When asked about the trial, Trump smiled and expressed that justice had been served. He praised the professional handling of the proceedings and voiced appreciation for the case’s judge and jury, in addition to U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi took to X to react to Routh’s guilty verdict.

After a quick deliberation, the jury found him guilty on all charges. Routh was charged for the attempted assassination of now-President Trump, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Additionally, after the verdict was read in court, Routh tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen.

