Trump on Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Anybody can replace him’

Jimmy Kimmel performs onstage as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual “Power Of Love” gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

OAN Staff Lilia North

8:48 PM – Thursday, September 18, 2025

President Donald Trump offered harsh criticism of left leaning media networks following the indefinite suspension of late-night show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

On Thursday, while speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said that “anybody can replace” the cancelled comedian.

Trump commented on the recent suspension of the late-night show after Kimmel made false and insensitive remarks about the suspected shooter in Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Advertisement

President Trump said Kimmel is replaceable as a host, claiming the comedian had low rantings.

“Anybody could replace him,” Trump said. “The guy had no talent. Kimmel had, look, he was fired. He had no talent. He’s a whack job, but he had no talent, and more importantly the talent, he had, because a lot of people have no talent to get ratings, but he had no ratings.”

The president also suggested that the FFC could consider revoking licenses from the networks that give him what he says is unfair and predominantly negative coverage.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!