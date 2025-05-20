Trump officials agree to $5M settlement in January 6 wrongful death lawsuit

A large group of pro-Trump protesters stand on the East steps of the Capitol Building after storming its grounds on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

7:34 AM – Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The Trump administration will reportedly pay close to $5 million to settle a lawsuit brought on by the family of Ashli Babbitt, who was a protester on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

The latest settlement will resolve a $30 million suit brought by Babbitt’s estate and the conservative group Judicial Watch alleging the Capitol Police officer who shot her as she attempted to breach a broken window, was negligent in his duties.

In 2021, the Justice Department announced that it had cleared U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd of any criminal wrongdoing in the shooting, after an investigation claimed there was no evidence and “did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber.” Advertisement

Additionally, a separate investigation by the U.S. Capitol Police claimed that Byrd’s actions were “lawful and within Department policy” and that he would not face internal discipline.

“The actions of the officer in this case potentially saved Members and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who forced their way into the U.S. Capitol and to the House Chamber where Members and staff were steps away,” USCP said in an August 2021 statement. “USCP Officers had barricaded the Speaker’s Lobby with furniture before a rioter shattered the glass door. If the doors were breached, the rioters would have immediate access to the House Chambers. The officer’s actions were consistent with the officer’s training and USCP policies and procedures.”

Furthermore, it was not clear whether or not the settlement would require the Justice Department (DOJ) to amend its public stance on Babbitt’s shooting or admit fault on the part of Lt. Byrd or the Capitol Police.

However, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told ABC News that he is “extremely disappointed and disagree with this settlement.” “In 2021, the DOJ investigation determined no wrongdoing by police. This settlement sends a chilling message to law enforcement nationwide, especially to those with a protective mission like ours,” he said.

This comes after officials recently confirmed to a federal judge that they had reached an agreement in principle to settle the lawsuit, which was filed during the Biden administration, but they didn’t disclose the terms of the settlement.

Meanwhile, Trump has pardoned almost all 1,500 individuals charged in connection with the January 6th protests as one of his first acts after taking back the White House.

In March, Trump spoke with Newsmax, claiming he wasn’t aware of the ongoing lawsuit filed by Babbitt’s family but promised that he would “look into” it.

“I’m a big fan of Ashli Babbitt, okay, and Ashli Babbitt was a really good person who was a big MAGA fan, Trump fan, and she was innocently standing there — they even say, trying to sort of hold back the crowd,” Trump said. “And a man did something unthinkable to her when he shot her, and I think it’s a disgrace. I’m going to look into that; I did not know that.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!