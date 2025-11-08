Trump: Obamacare money should ‘BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE’

U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by members of the pharmaceutical industry and administration officials, takes questions from reporters as he delivers remarks on lowering drug prices in the Oval Office at the White House on November 06, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

9:20 AM – Saturday, November 8, 2025

As the government shutdown drags on, President Donald Trump has suggested that Republicans redirect Affordable Care Act funds directly to individuals.

“I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday. “In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare,” he continued.

Senate Democrats are holding out for an extension of the Obamacare subsidies put into place when former President Joe Biden was in office. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies are set to expire at the end of the year.

Though their Democrat colleagues have voted against it 14 times, Republicans have pushed for a temporary funding bill that would reopen the government through late November. The GOP has upheld its offer to negotiate healthcare separately once the government is open.

The president’s comments online came hours before the United States Senate was scheduled to convene after rejecting legislation on Friday that would have continued compensation for hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

In his social media post on Saturday, Trump also reiterated his stance that Republican lawmakers should “terminate the filibuster,” lifting the rule that requires the budget bill to receive 60 votes to advance.

The shutdown has entered day 39, surpassing the 35-day lapse in government funding in 2019 to become the longest in U.S. history.

