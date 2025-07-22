Trump: Obama is ‘guilty’ of ‘treason’ following involvement in 2016 Russian collusion probe

U.S. President Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office at the White House on July 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:10 AM – Tuesday, July 22, 2025

President Donald Trump has publicly asserted that former Democrat President Barack Obama should face prosecution for allegedly orchestrating the manipulation of fabricated intelligence concerning Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in which Trump competed against Hillary Clinton.

The investigation was formally launched by the FBI in July 2016, under the code name Crossfire Hurricane.

According to Trump, Obama authorized and/or was aware of surveillance against his campaign, and that key figures in the FBI and intelligence community were politically motivated in their orchestrated investigation into finding “potential ties” between Trump’s team and Russia — despite the theory remaining as unsubstantiated claims.

Trump suggested that Obama’s administration weaponized government institutions for political purposes — accusing Obama of treason on Tuesday.

“After what they did to me, whether it’s right or wrong, it’s time to go after people. Obama has been caught directly,” Trump stated in the Oval Office.

Last week, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard had released a report exposing what she described as “overwhelming evidence” that, following Trump’s victory over Clinton in 2016, Obama and key figures on his national security team aimed to “subvert the American people’s will” through the fabricated Russia collusion narrative surrounding the 2016 election.

According to Gabbard, the Obama administration’s intention was to effectively “not accept the decision of the American people” in the 2016 election, and to push forward a “manufactured, politicized piece of intelligence” to justify a “years-long coup against President Trump.”

“It lays out, these over 100 documents that you’re referencing, that I declassified and released, spells out in great detail exactly what happens when you have some of the most powerful people in our country directly leading at the helm, President Obama and his senior-most national security cabinet, James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, and Susan Rice and others, essentially making a very intentional decision to create this manufactured, politicized piece of intelligence with the objective of subverting the will of the American people,” Tulsi told Sean Hannity.

“It’s criminal at the highest level,” the president added, referring to the documents released by Gabbard. “It would be President Obama, he started it. And [Joe] Biden was there with him, and [James] Comey was there, and [James] Clapper — the whole group was there, and [John] Brennan.” “This was treason, this was every word you could think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election,” he added.

