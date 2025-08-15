Trump: ‘Not here to negotiate for Ukraine,’ will be up to them to decide on territorial swaps following meeting with Putin

(L-Top) Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. (Photo by ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) / (L-Bottom) Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky drinks from a Downing Street -themed mug. (Photo by Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images) / (R) U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:27 AM – Friday, August 15, 2025

President Donald Trump stated that he would not be negotiating on behalf of Ukraine during his Friday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska.

On Friday, reporters aboard Air Force One asked President Trump about possible territorial swaps between Ukraine and Russia. The GOP president responded by saying that such decisions would be up to Ukraine, while adding that the main goal during the meeting was to get the two sides to begin a real negotiation.

“They’ll be discussed, but I’ve got to let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they’ll make a proper decision. But I’m not here to negotiate for Ukraine, I’m here to get them at a table,” Trump said. Advertisement

Trump also suggested that the Russian offensive in Ukraine was likely meant to bolster Putin’s leverage in negotiations.

“I think they’re trying to negotiate. He’s trying to set a stage. In his mind, that helps him make a better deal. It actually hurts him, but in his mind, that helps him make a better deal if they can continue the killing,” he said.

Nonetheless, the 47th president expressed confidence that his private meeting with the Russian leader would yield constructive outcomes.

“He’s a smart guy, been doing it for a long time but so have I … we get along, there’s a good respect level on both sides, and I think, you know, something’s going to come of it,” Trump continued.

President Trump observed that Putin’s participation in the meeting with business executives is an encouraging sign. Nevertheless, he emphasized that no other agreements would be finalized until the conflict in Ukraine concludes — warning that Russia would face severe economic consequences if it fails to cease hostilities.

“I like that, because they want to do business, but they’re not doing business until we get the war settled,” he added.

On Friday morning, Trump parted the White House to meet with the Russian President. Putin has not visited the United States in over a decade.

The meeting will take place around 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch One America’s full coverage on OAN Live.

