Trump nominates State Dept spokesperson Tammy Bruce as deputy representative to UN

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:55 PM – Saturday, August 9, 2025

President Donald Trump has nominated State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce to be the next U.S. deputy representative to the United Nations (UN).

On Saturday, Trump announced her nomination, saying she did a “fantastic job” as State Department spokesperson.

Trump praised Bruce as a “Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author,” highlighting her recent role as spokesperson for the State Department during his second term.

“Tammy has been serving with distinction… where she did a fantastic job,” Trump wrote. “She will represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations.”

Bruce responded saying she is “honored” to have served as the State Department spokesperson and feels blessed for her new position.

Bruce has been a political contributor and analyst on Fox News for more than 20 years.

She has also written works like “Fear Itself: Exposing the Left’s Mind-Killing Agenda.”

