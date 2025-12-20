Trump nominates new Southcom commander following Holsey’s retirement

(Background) U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after speaking at a political rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on December 19, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images) / (L) Lieutenant General Francis L. Donovan (United States Special Operations Command)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

9:47 AM – Saturday, December 20, 2025

President Donald Trump has nominated Lieutenant General Francis L. Donovan of United States Special Operations Command to be the next commander of U.S. Southern Command, overseeing operations in the Caribbean that have included more than two dozen fatal strikes on alleged drug smuggling vessels.

If confirmed, Donovan will replace Admiral Alvin Holsey, who retired last week after three decades in the Navy. He also led Southcom since November 2024, overseeing the U.S. military in Latin America and the Caribbean. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly asked Holsey to step down from his position.

One unnamed former U.S. official told The New York Times that Holsey had raised concerns about the attacks on purported drug boats headed for the U.S., which may have contributed to his falling out of favor with Hegseth.

Donovan has experience as an infantry, reconnaissance and special operations officer. He became the Special Operations Command (SOCOM) vice commander in September 2022. He also led multiple command assignments within the Marine Corps.

Additionally, Donovan holds a bachelor of arts degree in geography from Towson University in Maryland, a master’s degree in strategic studies from U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania and a master’s in military studies from Marine Corps Command and Staff College in Virginia, according to his biography.

This nomination from Trump comes in the midst of his ongoing campaign against Venezuelan boats perceived to be threats in both the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, which began in September. In recent months, he has been increasing pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, whom the Trump administration has charged with narco-terrorism and international cocaine trafficking.

There have been 25 known strikes on alleged narco-terrorists so far, killing about 100 people.

A large U.S. military presence is building in the Southcom area, with about 15,000 U.S. service members, at least 11 warships, a submarine and other assets, including fighter jets, The Hill reported.

