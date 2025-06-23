Trump: No Americans were harmed, ‘hardly any damage’ in Iran’s retaliation to U.S. strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

1:28 PM – Monday, June 23, 2025

President Donald Trump has issued a statement in response to Iran’s retaliation following U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

On Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to announced that the United States very effectively countered Iran’s attack on U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq. He also thanked Iran for providing early warning of the strike, which he said helped ensure that no lives were lost.

“Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was “set free,” because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured.” Advertisement

The president then wrote that he hopes there can now be peace in the region.

“Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he continued.

Trump released a second post thanking Emir or Qatar for everything he has done in order to seek peace for the region.

“I’d like to thank the Highly Respected Emir of Qatar for all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region. Regarding the attack today at the American Base in Qatar, I am pleased to report that, in addition to no Americans being killed or wounded, very importantly, there have also been no Qataris killed or wounded. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” “CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, IT’S TIME FOR PEACE!” Trump concluded.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!