Trump: New Nat’l Security Advisor To Be Appointed In 6 Months

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:06 AM – Monday, May 5, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced that he is planning to appoint a new national security advisor in around six months.

On Sunday, Trump announced that he will be appointing a new national security advisor in about six months, clarifying that the former advisor, Mike Waltz, did not resign, but was instead tapped for an upgraded position as the administration’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN).

Trump made the announcement during a quick press briefing aboard Air Force One. At one point, a reporter pressed the president to elaborate on the underlying reasons behind Waltz’s departure.

Trump responded by saying that Waltz was being selected for a “higher position” and an “upgrade,” reiterating that Waltz did not make any mistakes, and, as the ambassador to the UN, he would do a great job in that role.

“I didn’t lose confidence in him,” Trump said. “He’s going to the United Nations for a reason. To me, I think it’s personal, if I had assurance for myself… I’d rather have that job than the other.”

“There was no resignation,” the president said.

Additionally, later in the briefing, another reporter asked the president if White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was being considered for the role.

“Stephen Miller at the top of the totem pole? I mean, I think he sort of indirectly already has that job… because he has a lot to say about a lot of things,” Trump responded. “He’s a very valued person in the administration, Stephen Miller.”

While President Trump searches for the perfect candidate, who is qualified to take over the high position full time, he also noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will act as the interim National Security Advisor for the time being — in addition to his secretary of state role.

