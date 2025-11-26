Trump: Must re-evaluate all immigrants from Afghanistan who came under Biden— ‘If they can’t love our country, we don’t want them’

Screenshot from @realDonaldTrump

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:31 PM – Wednesday, November 26, 2025

President Donald Trump has called the Washington D.C. shooting that critically injured two National Guard troops “an act of terror.”

In a video address posted to Truth Social on Wednesday evening, the president revealed he is confident that the suspect who is in custody entered the United States from Afghanistan.

“I can report tonight that based on the best available information, the Department of Homeland Security is confident that the suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan, a hellhole on Earth,” the president said in a brief video address. “He was flown in by the Biden administration in September 2021, on those infamous flights that everybody was talking about.” “Nobody knew who was coming in, nobody knew anything about it,” Trump stated. Advertisement

The president concluded his video by revealing that his administration must now reexamine all individuals who entered the U.S. from Afghanistan during the time of Joe Biden’s presidency.

“We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden, and we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here, or add benefit to our country,” the president said. “If they can’t love our country, we don’t want them.”

