Trump-Musk feud intensifies on social media

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

12:43 PM – Thursday, June 5, 2025

The relationship between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump has recently devolved into a significant public feud, marking a dramatic shift from their previously close alliance.

The fallout began with Musk’s harsh criticism of Trump’s legislative proposal, the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Musk labeled the bill a “disgusting abomination,” citing concerns over its projected $3 trillion addition to the federal deficit and the elimination of electric vehicle (EV) tax credits—an area vital to Musk’s business interests.

He also expressed frustration over the rejection of his recommendation to appoint Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator, attributing the decision to Isaacman’s affiliations.

In response, President Trump expressed his confusion and disappointment, stating: “Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore.” He continued to highlight how Musk allegedly opposed the bill primarily due to the removal of EV tax credits.

Trump then further escalated the situation by threatening to cancel government contracts with Musk’s companies, including SpaceX and Starlink.

Soon after, Musk retaliated on his social media platform X, accusing Trump of “ingratitude” while highlighting his substantial financial contributions to Trump’s campaign, which exceeded $270 million.

He also resurfaced past Trump statements criticizing Republican deficit spending, suggesting hypocrisy in Trump’s current fiscal policies.

Meanwhile, amid the feud, Musk has hinted at a broader political ambition by proposing the formation of a “new political party” to challenge both Republicans and Democrats. This move suggests a potential realignment in American politics, with Musk leveraging his wealth and influence to disrupt the traditional two-party system, according to Axios.

Finally, to add more fuel to the fire, Musk shockingly accused Trump on Thursday of purposely holding back the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files — alleging that the reason they haven’t been released is because Trump is “in” the files. Musk did not detail any evidence to this claim.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

