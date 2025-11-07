Trump: More nations interested in joining Abraham Accords after Kazakhstan

(L) U.S. President Donald Trump on November 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (R) President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends a dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House on November 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (C) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 22, 2025, in Jerusalem, Israel. (Photo by Nathan Howard – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:51 AM – Friday, November 7, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that Kazakhstan will join the Abraham Accords, the bilateral peace agreements first brokered by the U.S. during Trump’s first term as president, with more to follow.

On Thursday, the president noted that he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan will be joining the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in formalizing its relations with the Jewish state.

“Kazakhstan is the first Country of my Second Term to join the Abraham Accords,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Thursday, “the first of many. This is a major step forward in building bridges across the World.”

The Abraham Accords were first signed in 2020, overseen by Trump during his first term in office, to broker ties between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. Morocco’s decision to join soon followed as well.

“Today, more Nations are lining up to embrace Peace and Prosperity through my Abraham Accords. We will soon announce a Signing Ceremony to make it official, and there are many more Countries trying to join this club of STRENGTH. So much more to come in uniting Countries for Stability and Growth — Real progress, real results.” Advertisement

Trump reiterated that he is optimistic other Arab nations will join the Abraham Accords, including Syria and Saudi Arabia. Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa is expected to visit Trump at the White House next week, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin-Salman is scheduled to meet with Trump on November 18th.

“BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!” Trump’s social media post concluded, quoting the Bible.

Additionally, on Thursday, White House Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff teased a new signatory of the Abraham Accords to highlight the administration’s progress.

“Abraham Accords are big, I’m flying back to Washington tonight because we’re going to announce tonight another country that’s going to come into the Abraham Accords tonight,” Witkoff said at the America Business Forum in Miami.

