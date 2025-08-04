Trump mocks ‘WOKE’ Jaguar CEO amid resignation, praises Sydney Sweeney ad: ‘The tide has seriously turned’

(L-Top) U.S. President Donald Trump walks towards reporters from Marine One. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)/ (L-Bottom) photo screenshot taken of Jaguar advertisement. / (Background) A 2009 Jaguar XJ 8 sits at in the Howard Orloff dealership showroom March 19, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:49 PM – Monday, August 4, 2025

President Donald Trump took aim at British luxury automaker Jaguar, mocking the brand in the wake of its CEO’s resignation following backlash over its widely criticized “woke” advertisement that debuted last year. He also commended American Eagle and actress Sydney Sweeney for a separate recent campaign that went viral.

Adrian Mardell, the CEO of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), announced his resignation in late July. He worked at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) for 35 years and served as CEO for the past three years. JLR is the parent company that owns and manages both Jaguar and Land Rover brands.

Jaguar launched a rebranding campaign in late 2024 under the slogan “Copy Nothing.” The ad featured colorful imagery, abstract themes, and models with an overtly androgynous look—but no actual cars—leading critics to argue that the brand is targeting only a “progressive” buyer demographic.

In one shot, an androgynous looking man paints over the screen in white paint after the words “delete ordinary” appears in front of him. He also happens to be standing in front of a wall that is reminiscent of the bottom of an American flag — showing horizontal red and white stripes. Some conservatives have argued that the symbolism behind the shot is suggesting that Jaguar is trying to erase traditional gender roles, and even American pride and nationalism, replacing it with a new “globalist vision” of an “Avant-garde sexless society” uplifted by art and elitism. Nevertheless, the company has since disputed that any such messaging was intentional or purposeful.

Meanwhile, President Trump slammed Jaguar for the “woke” advertisement, likening it to Bud Light’s previous misstep with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER! The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil. Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad,” Trump wrote.

“Shouldn’t they have learned a lesson from Bud Lite, which went Woke and essentially destroyed, in a short campaign, the Company. The market cap destruction has been unprecedented, with BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SO FOOLISHLY LOST,” he continued.

Jaguar’s “woke” advertisement was instantly mocked by social media users as well.

“How to destroy a brand in 20 secs,” one user wrote in response to the advertisement. “JAG just pulled a Bud Light? Did they seriously NOT learn from the backlash? Looks like another brand just committed corporate suicide RIP JAG,” another added. “You should delete this ad immediately and print a retraction apologizing for sullying Jaguars history. In this case, not all publicity is good publicity. You are gonna take a huge hit in sales,” a third user responded.

In the same post, President Trump also commended American Eagle and actress Sydney Sweeney for a separate recent campaign that drew criticism from the political left.

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get em’ Sydney!” Trump wrote, following an outcry of condemnation from progressives who argued that the advertisement promoted Nazi-era eugenics. Vice President JD Vance responded to the criticism of the advertisement as well, joking: “My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy.” “It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems, though,” Vance continued. “Which is that you have like a normal, all-American beautiful girl doing like a normal jeans ad, right? To try to sell, you know, sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?”

