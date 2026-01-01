Trump mocks George Clooney after his family’s new French citizenship is confirmed

(Background) Actor George Clooney poses with his wife, Amal Clooney, on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) U.S. President Donald Trump participates in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 24, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:37 PM – Thursday, January 1, 2025

President Donald Trump celebrated actor and director George Clooney and his family’s departure from the United States as they fled to France under new citizenship.

On Wednesday, Trump announced via Truth Social, “Good news! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden.”

Clooney, 64, his wife Amal Clooney, 47, and their twins Alexander and Ella Clooney, 8, appeared in a document of French naturalization published in the Journal Officiel, dated Saturday, December 27th. Amal, referred to in the document with her maiden name, Alamuddin, holds citizenship for her birthplace of Lebanon, as well as for the United Kingdom, where she was raised. Clooney hails from Kentucky, while the twins were born in London, England.

The French government said on Wednesday that the family “contribute[s], through their distinguished actions, to France’s international influence and cultural outreach.”

Trump reminded readers online of when Clooney publicly urged Joe Biden to withdraw from his re-election campaign in a New York Times op-ed in July 2024, and threw his support behind other candidates such as former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced,” Clooney wrote for the outlet at the time. “But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.” “Let’s hear from [Maryland Governor] Wes Moore and Kamala Harris and [Michigan Governor] Gretchen Whitmer and [California Governor] Gavin Newsom and [Kentucky Governor] Andy Beshear and [Illinois Governor] J.B. Pritzker and others,” the “From Dusk Till Dawn” actor suggested.

Trump slammed prominent Democrat politicians as well as Clooney in his post on Wednesday.

He remarked that Harris “is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including [Minnesota Governor] Tim Waltz [and] Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat.”

“Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies,” Trump said. “He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics.”

Clooney had said in the fall that the family’s primary residence was a farm in France, where his children have “a much better life,” and that he was concerned about raising children in Hollywood.

“I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood,” he said in an Esquire magazine interview. “I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids.”

