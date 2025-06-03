Trump, Melania to attend ‘Les Misérables’ at Kennedy Center’s opening night

U.S. President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump dance at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:44 PM – Tuesday, June 3, 2025

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance are all reportedly set to attend the opening night of the musical “Les Misérables” at the Kennedy Center next week.

According to a report by Fox News Digital, the four will be attending the opening night on June 11th.

“I love the songs, I love the play,” Trump told Fox News Digital Tuesday. “I think it’s great — we may extend it.” Advertisement “The Kennedy Center is coming back,” the president told the outlet. “It was not properly taken care of and we are taking it back and we are going to turn it back into something great.”

Trump has previously played many songs from the musical at some of his rallies and events.

The outlet stated that Kennedy Center President Richard Grennell said that “‘Les Misérables’ is proving to be a huge hit.”

“Opening night is going to be electric,” Grennell told Fox News Digital.

Officials at the Kennedy Center told the outlet that there will be a red carpet for opening night and that certain members of the media will be invited. Officials have also stated that guests to the opening-night performance will be encouraged to walk the red carpet.

Kennedy Center executives said that the first two weeks of the performance were nearly sold out, with ticket sales reaching $3 million at the box office and exceeding the average sales timeline.

“We expect sales to exceed all expectations, surpassing the previously defined goals,” a Kennedy Center spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

