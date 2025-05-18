Trump, Melania Send ‘Warmest And Best Wishes’ To Biden Following Prostate Cancer Diagnosis 

Joe Biden shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:04 PM – Sunday, May 18, 2025

President Donald Trump and the first lady, along with many other political figures, have sent their best wishes to former President Joe Biden after it was revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

On Sunday, Trump released a statement on Truth Social, sending the Biden family his “warmest and best wishes.”

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.” Advertisement

The statement comes after Biden’s personal office has announced that the former president had been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the statement continued.

Many other politicians made social media posts showing support for Biden, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), and Author Meghan McCain.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!