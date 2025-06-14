Trump, Melania arrive at military parade celebrating Army’s 250th anniversary

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Army 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC on June 14, 2025. (Photo by DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:55 PM – Saturday, June 14, 2025

President Donald Trump has arrived at the parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

On Saturday, Trump made his entrance to “Hail to the Chief,” accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump. They followed after Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance walked out with their three children.

The president is scheduled to give remarks at the event, which also coincides with his 79th birthday.

The parade began with the Golden Knights parachute team jumping into the crowd. However, some of the flyovers planned for the military parade have been cancelled due to weather, according to a U.S. Secret Service (USSS) official.

Washington Reagan National Airport in D.C. has shut down all departures and arrivals for several hours amid the parade.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

