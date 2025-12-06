Trump meets with family of injured National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe at WH

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with the parents and younger brother of National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe. (President Donald Trump; Truth Social)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

11:59 AM – Saturday, December 6, 2025

President Donald Trump invited the family of injured National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe to meet him and First Lady Melania Trump in the White House.

On Thursday, the president posted a photo from the visit on his Truth Social platform.

“The great family of Andrew Wolfe — Our wonderful National Guardsman who was badly injured protecting the Capital of the United States of America,” he wrote. “He is in the process of healing. His parents, brother, and all of his friends are praying. I just met them in the Oval Office — They are fantastic American Patriots!”

The image featured Trump, Melania, Wolfe’s parents and younger brother.

Trump gave the family further praise at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Thursday night.

“They have spirit and they love our country so much — you wouldn’t believe,” he said.

Wolfe, 24, is one of the two West Virginia National Guard members who were shot by a gunman near the White House last week. The other victim, 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, passed away from her injuries on Thanksgiving, one day after the attack.

In addition to seeing Wolfe’s family on Thursday, Trump issued a proclamation directing flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset in honor of Beckstrom and her family.

“She was an incredible person, highly respected, top of her class… She was like a perfect human being; twenty years old, just started. She was like a baby,” Trump said of Beckstom on Tuesday.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was arrested at the scene in connection with the shooting. He was shot by law enforcement and transported nearly naked to a nearby hospital. He was charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder, assault with intent to kill, and illegal possession of a firearm. He appeared in D.C. Superior Court virtually from a hospital bed. Lakanwal pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Lakanwal is an Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021 under former President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome initiative, which helped to relocate migrants after the U.S.’s disastrous exit from Afghanistan. His asylum application was approved in April. He has a wife and five children, all boys, who live in Bellingham, Washington.

More than a week after the attack, Wolfe remains in hospital care for his injuries.

