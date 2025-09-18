Trump meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

U.S. President Donald Trump and British PM Keir Starmer hold a bilateral meeting at Chequers during a state visit on September 18, 2025, in Aylesbury, England. (Photo by Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

7:00 AM – Thursday, September 18, 2025

President Donald Trump has begun day two of his unprecedented state visit to the United Kingdom with a helicopter ride to Chequers.

On Thursday morning, the president and First Lady Melania Trump bid farewell to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle. Trump then boarded his Marine One helicopter en route to the Chequers Estate for a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Starmer has served as the leader of the left-leaning Labour Party in the UK since 2020 and was elected prime minister in 2024. He and his wife, Victoria, greeted the president and first lady at their official country residence to the sound of bagpipes for a closed-door discussion. The last time the couple met Trump was in July at Starmer’s golf course in Turnberry, Scotland.

The president and prime minister were expected to discuss a range of issues, including trade. Trump said on Wednesday that he believes Starmer is hoping to negotiate “a little bit better deal” regarding trade restrictions and tariffs.

They will also likely talk about the Israel-Palestine war and the Russia-Ukraine war, as Starmer has announced that the UK will join the list of countries willing to recognize a Palestinian state if Israel fails to agree to a ceasefire.

This meeting took place just before a business leaders reception hosted by the president and the prime minister.

