Trump meets president of Brazil to discuss high tariffs

1:45 PM – Sunday, October 26, 2025

President Donald Trump met with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil for a brief meeting in Malaysia to discuss a possible trade deal.

On the heels of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – United States Summit on Sunday, Trump and Lula took questions from reporters, seeming good-natured towards each other before entering their meeting.

Lula is interested in negotiating a lowering of the 50% tariff rate on Brazilian imports that Trump imposed on August 1st. Trump took issue with Brazil’s prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro, a right-wing ally of Trump. Bolsonaro was sentenced to over 27 years in prison for his conviction of plotting a coup.

“I think we’ll make a deal with Brazil. We get along very well,” Trump said. He continued after some “shouting” from the press, “let me just say, it’s a great honor to be with the president of Brazil. It’s a great country. It’s a big, beautiful country.”

Trump noted that he thinks the “good relationship” between Brazil and the U.S. will “continue.”

“We have a lot of respect for your president, as you know, a lot of respect for Brazil. So, we’ll see. We’ll probably work out some deals. I’ll leave these guys work them out, but I think we’re going to work out some deals,” Trump he told reporters, gesturing to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Lula told Trump via a translator that he had prepared a written agenda for him, already translated into English for his convenience, which they might go over if they had time.

Trump projected the two leaders would reach an agreement swiftly.

“We know each other. We know what each other wants. I think we’ll come to a conclusion,” he told the press. “We’re gonna find out in probably 15 minutes,” he added later. It’ll go very quickly.”

When asked if Bolsonaro would be up for discussion, he said he felt “badly” about what happened to the former president, but replied with a curt, “none of your business.”

