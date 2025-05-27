Trump Media announces $2.5B Bitcoin treasury reserve

In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is seen on January 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo illustration by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

3:52 PM – Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, has announced plans to raise approximately $2.5 billion to establish a Bitcoin treasury.

The proceeds are intended to be used to purchase Bitcoin, positioning the cryptocurrency as a significant asset on TMTG’s balance sheet.

A press release from the Trump Media & Technology Group emphasized that the company will enter “subscription agreements with approximately 50 institutional investors” — as opposed to using taxpayer funds.

Advertisement

TMTG’s bitcoin treasury project is a private sector initiative, separate from government-funded programs, and does not involve the use of taxpayer money.

The investors are set to purchase $1.5 billion in Trump Media stock, along with $1 billion in company notes — creating the pool of funds to establish the bitcoin treasury.

“We view Bitcoin as an apex instrument of financial freedom, and now Trump Media will hold cryptocurrency as a crucial part of our assets,” stated Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes.

“Our first acquisition of a crown jewel asset, this investment will help defend our Company against harassment and discrimination by financial institutions, which plague many Americans and U.S. firms, and will create synergies for subscription payments, a utility token, and other planned transactions across Truth Social and Truth+,” he continued.

“It’s a big step forward in the Company’s plan to evolve into a holding company by acquiring additional profit-generating, crown jewel assets consistent with American First principles,” Nunes added.

The announcement follows after the White House announced the Establishment Of The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and United States Digital Asset Stockpile in March.

“It is the policy of the United States to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. It is further the policy of the United States to establish a United States Digital Asset Stockpile that can serve as a secure account for orderly and strategic management of the United States’ other digital asset holdings,” the White House announced.

“As a result of its scarcity and security, Bitcoin is often referred to as ‘digital gold’. Because there is a fixed supply of BTC, there is a strategic advantage to being among the first nations to create a strategic bitcoin reserve. The United States Government currently holds a significant amount of BTC, but has not implemented a policy to maximize BTC’s strategic position as a unique store of value in the global financial system,” the announcement continued.

The most recent investments into Bitcoin by President Donald Trump’s private firm and the United States government signals a rise in the diversification of funds and growing confidence in the decentralized digital currency ecosystem.

Nunes reiterated that this move aligns with the company’s mission of promoting financial freedom and protecting against potential discrimination from financial institutions.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!