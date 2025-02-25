U.S. President Donald Trump attends a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House on February 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:10 PM – Tuesday, February 25, 2025

President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at the first White House tour of the 47th presidency.

On Tuesday, Trump made an appearance at the first White House tour and praised First Lady Melania Trump on how she organized the event.

“I want to thank you very much for coming. The tour is so great,” Trump told visitors packed into an underground hallway.

“The first lady worked very hard in making it perfect and I think you’re going to really love it.”

Trump said he had “heard” the tour was happening and wanted to “stop by and say hello.”

“You’re very smart-looking people, I must say. Very smart. Maybe someday you’ll be here as the president,” he went on, getting laughs from the group.

He concluded by telling staffers to give the group a “special tour” to which the crowd responded with chants of “USA! USA!.”

On February 12th, Melania announced the tours would start again after they had been put on hold during the transition period before Trump returned back to the White House.

“The President and I are excited to reopen the White House to those interested in the extraordinary story of this iconic and beautiful landmark,” Melania said in a statement at the time.

“There is much to learn about the American Presidency, the First Families who have lived here, and our Nation’s rich history from a firsthand experience at the White House,” the first lady added. “This opportunity is unique among nations around the globe — a tradition we are honored to continue for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year.”

Public tour requests must be submitted through a Member of Congress, according to the National Park Services (NPS).

According to officials, the free tour includes access to the Vermeil Room, the Library, the China Room, the Blue Room, Red Room, Green Room, the State Dining Room and a peek at the White House Kennedy Garden.

Tours are self-guided and last around 45 minutes. They are typically available from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday (excluding federal holidays or unless otherwise noted).

