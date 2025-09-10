Trump makes address, pays tribute to Charlie Kirk following his assassination: ‘A martyr for truth and freedom’

(Photo via: screenshot taken from President Donald Trump’s Sept. 10th Truth Social video)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:58 PM – Wednesday, September 10, 2025

In a Wednesday Truth Social video titled “TO MY GREAT FELLOW AMERICANS…,” President Donald Trump addressed the horrific fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University (UVU).

President Trump expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing Kirk as “a great guy from top to bottom.” He has also since ordered all American flags to be flown at half-staff — until Sunday evening — to honor Kirk’s memory.

The shooting occurred during Kirk’s “American Comeback Tour” event at UVU. Kirk was answering a question about mass shootings involving transgender individuals when he was suddenly struck by a single shot from a distance of approximately 200 yards.

However, after being rushed to the hospital, Kirk ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, fear, and seemingly sociopathic responses from online users who disagree with Kirk’s politics. Nonetheless, across the political spectrum, leaders from both parties have denounced the attack and have called for an end to political violence.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s video message on Truth Social reflects his close relationship with Kirk and his commitment to honoring the life and contributions of the conservative powerhouse.

“Charlie inspired millions and tonight, all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror. Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much — the United States of America,” President Trump said. “He’s a martyr for truth and freedom and there has never been anyone who was so respected by [the] youth… Charlie was also a man of deep deep faith and we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven. Our prayers are with his wife Erika, the two young, beloved children, and his entire family…” Trump continued in his official address, commemorating Charlie Kirk.

