Trump Lands In East Palestine Pledging To “Never Forget”

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 11:18 AM PT – Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Former President Donald Trump has landed in East Palestine bringing water, supplies and hope to the citizens of East Palestine.

According to Fox News Digital, Trump has delivered thousands of gallons of much needed cleaning supplies and over one dozen pallets of drinking water. On Wednesday, he met with members of the community and community officials.

Throughout his visit, Trump has made plans to visit East Palestine Mayor Trent Conway, Senator J.D. Vance, (R-Ohio); Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio); State Rep. Monica Blasdel; and Ohio State Sen. Michael Rulli (R-Ohio.)

On Tuesday evening, Mayor Conway condemned the Biden administration while on Fox News.

“That [trip to Ukraine] tells you right now, he doesn’t care about us,” Conaway said. “So … he can send every agency he wants to but I found that out this morning and one of the briefings that he was in the Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there, not to us and I’m furious.”

Trump shared that another reason for his visit was to encourage the Biden administration to “move” with more efforts to further help the battered Ohio city. This announcement from Trump’s team came after Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday that the president had no immediate plans to visit the community.