Trump kicks off 126th annual Army-Navy football game

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on the field before the college football game between the US Army and Navy at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 13, 2025. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

2:05 PM – Saturday, December 13, 2025

President Donald Trump has made an appearance at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, for the 126th Army-Navy football game.

Saturday’s game marks the seventh time Trump has attended the event, having gone from 2016 to 2020 and again last year. The last time the game was held in Baltimore was in 2016, where Army won 21-17, breaking Navy’s 14-game winning streak over the Black Knights.

While preparing for the sporting event, the commander-in-chief made sure to quell any notions that he’d be taking sides.

“Getting ready to land at Fort McHenry for my short drive to the Army-Navy Game,” he posted on Truth Social. “Everyone is asking who am I supporting, Army or Navy? My answer is: ‘You must be joking if you think I’m going to give you that answer!’” Advertisement

Trump could be seen at the 20-yard line watching parachutists landing in the center of the stadium. Flanked by Army and Navy representatives, he raised a salute as the national anthem played.

The president entered the field to toss the ceremonial coin, which landed tails-up, and shook hands with some of the team captains and players.

Trump attended last year’s game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, with Vice President J.D. Vance, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Elon Musk. Navy had won the game 31-13, making this year Army’s chance for redemption.

This year’s game will select the winner of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, which will go to the winner of the annual round-robin competition between army, Navy and Air Force. Navy won it last year. Since both Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen won against Air Force this season, Saturday’s game is a winner-take-all scenario.

As he left the White House to board his helicopter, Marine One, for the event, Trump spoke to reporters about an ambush in Syria where a purportedly ISIS-affiliated gunman killed two U.S. soldiers and an interpreter moments prior.

“We mourn the loss of three great patriots in Syria. You know how it happened, it was an ambush. Terrible,” Trump said, promising that the U.S. would retaliate, though declining to provide details.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!