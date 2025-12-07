Trump Jr. suggests the president may walk away from Ukraine entirely

LOSSIEMOUTH, SCOTLAND – JULY 29: Donald Trump Jr. with partner Bettina Anderson prepare to board Air Force One at RAF Lossiemouth, on July 29, 2025 in Lossiemouth, Scotland. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:05 AM – Sunday, December 7, 2025

Donald Trump Jr. revealed that his father, President Donald Trump, may walk away from Ukraine due to the lack of progress towards a peace deal.

Speaking at a forum in Doha on Sunday, Trump Jr. criticized the major corruption in Ukraine, which penetrated the highest levels of government in Kyiv, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s longtime chief of staff Andriy Yermak, who resigned after facing a massive embezzlement probe.

Yermak, the former lead negotiator for Ukraine who was widely regarded as the second-most powerful figure in the nation, resigned after anti-corruption investigators raided his home last month in connection with an alleged kickback scheme leading to the theft of over $100 million.

Trump Jr. spoke on a recent visit to Monaco, stating that “50% of the supercars, the Bugattis, the Ferraris, the this — all had Ukrainian [license] plates. Do we think that was actually earned in Ukraine? I’ve been to Ukraine 20 years ago, it wasn’t like there was a plethora of wealth there and yet you see the number two there getting arrested for stealing hundreds of millions of dollars.”

“When I see every license plate on a supercar in Monaco being Bugattis — the rich fled, they let what they believed to be the peasant class fight these wars, and there was no incentive to stop because as long as the money train was coming and they were stealing it and no one was auditing anything, the leaders the decision makers, there was no reason for them to ever come to peace,” he added.

Zelensky has remained in power after introducing martial law, thereby postponing a presidential election that otherwise would have taken place in 2024.

“Because of the war, and because he’s one of the great marketers of all time, Zelensky became a borderline deity, especially to the left, where he could do no wrong, he was beyond reproach,” Trump Jr. stated.

Trump Jr. was asked whether the president may walk away from focusing on securing a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine altogether, to which he responded: “I think he may.”

“What’s good about my father, and what’s unique about my father is you don’t know what he’s going to do: the fact that he’s not predictable. He’s not following the playbook of every clown who’s, again, been a bureaucrat for decades,” he continued. “[The president] forces everyone to actually deal in an intellectually honest capacity.”

“We want peace. We want to stop the death,” Trump Jr. added. “If we default to the old ways of America, it’s just going to be the big idiot with the checkbook. That’s not going to work, that’s not going to happen.”

Trump Jr. went on to note that the Trump administration’s fight against drug cartels flooding the United States with illicit narcotics is much more important to Americans than the war in Ukraine.

“That poses a far clearer and more immediate threat to the United States than anything happening in Ukraine or Russia,” he said, referring to the boats in the Caribbean that administration officials claim are carrying drugs.

Meanwhile, at the same forum, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was highly critical of President Trump’s stance on Ukraine, arguing that he is attempting to “coerce” Ukraine into peace while empowering Russia.

“Supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, both in an affirmative way by very rarely criticizing Putin for the brutal war that he has waged on the Ukrainian people and then attempting to try to coerce the Ukrainians into accepting a negotiated ceasefire and peace deal,” Clinton stated on Trump’s Ukraine policies.

“Putin is intent upon taking as much of Ukraine as he can. I think we could have played, both in the Biden administration and now in the Trump administration, a much more assertive role in trying to help Ukraine continue to do the very job it’s doing defending itself,” she added.

